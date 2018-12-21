SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust’s (GLDM) Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 24th

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust’s (NYSEARCA:GLDM) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 24th. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust had issued 80,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $1,038,400,000 based on an initial share price of $12.98. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $12.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at $476,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,425,000. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3,019.6% in the third quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 6,468,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261,051 shares during the last quarter.

