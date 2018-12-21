SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) Announces Semiannual Dividend of $0.46

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) announced a semiannual dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4633 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st. This is a positive change from SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.46.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,793. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $42.01.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

