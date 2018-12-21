SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,405,970 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the November 15th total of 933,968 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,723,479 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SPYG opened at $32.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $38.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,004,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 240,890 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 370,750.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $1,294,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $660,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

