SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2617 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,972,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,065. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

WARNING: “SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/spdr-sp-bank-etf-kbe-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-26.html.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.