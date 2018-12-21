SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

SDY opened at $89.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $100.07.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

