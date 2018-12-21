SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. 29,850,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,020,266. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $45.45.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

