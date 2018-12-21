Splunk (SPLK) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Splunk to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.06.

Splunk stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.85. 2,937,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,232. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 2.13. Splunk has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $480.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.60 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark T. Carges sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $458,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $912,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,682 shares of company stock worth $3,607,663 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the software company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 792.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,568 shares of the software company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $589,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,476,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,508,569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,885 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 801,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $96,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions. Its software solutions include cloud services, enterprise security, application delivery, big data, business analytics, and information technology operations and log management. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J.

