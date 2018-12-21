SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (SSAAY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

SSAAY stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; prehardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

