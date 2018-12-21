St. Modwen Properties’ (SMP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of SMP stock opened at GBX 397.40 ($5.19) on Monday. St. Modwen Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 304.80 ($3.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.40 ($5.61).

In related news, insider Danuta Gray purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £38,850 ($50,764.41).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC develops residential and commercial land properties in the United Kingdom. The company develops retail, leisure, education, office, and industrial projects, as well as builds houses; and rents income producing properties, including residential and commercial assets. It owns a land bank of 6,000 developable acres.

