Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STMP shares. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price target on Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley set a $300.00 price target on Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.49, for a total transaction of $556,447.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $271,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,283.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,927 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 13.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 29.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.36. The stock had a trading volume of 544,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,719. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.20. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $144.31 and a 52 week high of $285.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

