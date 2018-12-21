Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Position in WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490,811 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,474 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 4.75% of WSFS Financial worth $70,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 136.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $37.40 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSFS. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 25,700 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $1,228,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,914,808.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 12,995 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $618,432.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,882,989.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

