Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $100.13 Million Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 209,925 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.16% of Celgene worth $100,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Celgene by 291.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 56,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Celgene by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 71,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Celgene by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celgene alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CELG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $117.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.19.

Shares of Celgene stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $109.98.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $100.13 Million Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-has-100-13-million-stake-in-celgene-co-celg.html.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.