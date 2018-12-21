Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 25,100 Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.73% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile worth $87,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Santander upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.00 target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.3173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

