Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 40,276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 171,596 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 129,620 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 69.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.23.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $62.15 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

