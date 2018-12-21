Stars Group Inc (TSG) Holdings Reduced by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 586,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106,349 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $14,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 3,997.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 287,517 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 2nd quarter worth $862,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stars Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stars Group stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.65. Stars Group Inc has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $571.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.68 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

