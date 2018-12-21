Stars Group (TSG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.12

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 717658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Stars Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Stars Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $571.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stars Group Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Stars Group in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/stars-group-tsg-hits-new-12-month-low-at-15-12.html.

About Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG)

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.