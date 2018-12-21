Steneum Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $632.00 (STN)

Steneum Coin (CURRENCY:STN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Steneum Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Steneum Coin has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steneum Coin has a market capitalization of $40,874.00 and $632.00 worth of Steneum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00789736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00018711 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001244 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018378 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Steneum Coin Profile

STN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. Steneum Coin’s total supply is 6,081,623 coins and its circulating supply is 2,926,779 coins. Steneum Coin’s official website is www.steneum.com. Steneum Coin’s official Twitter account is @steneumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steneum Coin Coin Trading

Steneum Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steneum Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steneum Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steneum Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

