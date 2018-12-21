Sterling Bancorp (STL) Earns Buy Rating from Stephens

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STL. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $25.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.79 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 5,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,478.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 24.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 46,354 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 40.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 258,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74,270 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 155.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 70,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

