Sterling Construction (STRL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

STRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $277.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.90 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 189,300 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 181,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 141,661 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,775,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,710,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

