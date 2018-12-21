Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Buckeye Partners (BPL) a $34.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BPL. ValuEngine raised shares of Buckeye Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.85.

Get Buckeye Partners alerts:

BPL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 669,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,423. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.23. Buckeye Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $909.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 6,800 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPL. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,428,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Buckeye Partners by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 163,418 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Buckeye Partners by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 38,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,052,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.