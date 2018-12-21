Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Autodesk (ADSK)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $163.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.89.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $124.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.96. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.07 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $3,497,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total transaction of $136,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 214.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,079,079 shares of the software company’s stock worth $792,895,000 after buying an additional 3,465,109 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 144.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,591,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Autodesk by 197.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,802,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,537 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk by 248,332.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 993,729 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 993,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 363.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,146,506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,295,000 after purchasing an additional 898,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

