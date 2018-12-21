Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Green Plains Partners (GPP) to Hold

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of GPP stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $455.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.40.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 88.58%. The business had revenue of $25.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains Partners news, COO Jeffrey S. Briggs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $56,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $73,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,195.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,738 shares of company stock worth $241,337 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter worth about $366,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 673.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 55,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after buying an additional 53,809 shares during the last quarter. 15.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land.

