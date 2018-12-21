Stratasys Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,372 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,902% compared to the typical daily volume of 91 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Stratasys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 127,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Stratasys by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Stratasys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 70,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Stratasys by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 69,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 97,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. Stratasys has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.88 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Stratasys’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stratasys will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSYS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Stratasys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 target price on Stratasys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on Stratasys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stratasys Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (SSYS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/stratasys-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-ssys.html.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.