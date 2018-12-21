Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Laidlaw

Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.44. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBBP. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 44.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.