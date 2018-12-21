Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on INN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NYSE:INN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 14,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.73%.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,001,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,363,109.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,904,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,773,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 179,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,574,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 154,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 59,005 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of October 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.

