Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Receives $107.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.60.

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sun Communities from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities to $105.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Communities to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sun Communities from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $119,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $248,208.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,784,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.47. 2,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,066. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.13.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $323.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.11%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

