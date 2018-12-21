Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Evercore cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of SLF stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$43.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,954,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,755. The company has a current ratio of 386.56, a quick ratio of 361.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$43.68 and a one year high of C$56.09.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 5.03000040051794 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.92%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, insider Daniel Fishbein bought 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,738.27.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

