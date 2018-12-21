Suncor Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Suncor Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 17th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$67.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$57.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.00.

SU opened at C$37.13 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$36.87 and a 1-year high of C$55.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.09 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.40%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

