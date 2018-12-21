Superior Group of Companies Inc (SGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Superior Group of Companies an industry rank of 11 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $27.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

In other news, SVP Jordan M. Alpert sold 2,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,361.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Hensley sold 2,829 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $53,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,366,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. 59,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,045. Superior Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $267.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $95.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

