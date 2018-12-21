Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,093 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $67,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 151.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,371,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,690,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,287,000 after purchasing an additional 618,722 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 884,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,949,000 after purchasing an additional 580,990 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 933.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 585,319 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,031,000 after purchasing an additional 528,685 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $18,065,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $32.85 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUPN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Cowen set a $55.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/supernus-pharmaceuticals-inc-supn-shares-sold-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.