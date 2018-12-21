SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (SZKMY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Get SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR alerts:

Shares of SZKMY stock traded down $5.72 on Thursday, hitting $199.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $182.47 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.04.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.16. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers all-terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles, and houses, as well as motorized wheelchairs, industrial equipment, etc.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.