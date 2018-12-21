Swisscoin (SIC) Trading Down 14% Over Last Week

Swisscoin (CURRENCY:SIC) traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Swisscoin has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Swisscoin has a total market cap of $658,475.00 and $1,056.00 worth of Swisscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swisscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swisscoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006713 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00022054 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00237293 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00014939 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000049 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Swisscoin Profile

SIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2018. Swisscoin’s total supply is 10,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,241,555,663 coins. Swisscoin’s official Twitter account is @Swisscoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swisscoin’s official message board is www.swisscoin.community/#news. The Reddit community for Swisscoin is /r/SwisscoinCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swisscoin’s official website is www.swisscoin.community.

Swisscoin Coin Trading

Swisscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swisscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swisscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swisscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swisscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swisscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.