Symbility Solutions (SY) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.62

Symbility Solutions Inc (CVE:SY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 4697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Symbility Solutions from a “speculative buy” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.62 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

About Symbility Solutions (CVE:SY)

Symbility Solutions Inc develops and markets software for employee benefits and property and casualty insurance markets, and develops mobile application software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Symbility Property, Symbility Health, and Symbility Strategic Services.

