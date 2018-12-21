Synchrony Financial (SYF) Holdings Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,980,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,779,233 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $123,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

NYSE:SYF opened at $22.99 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/synchrony-financial-syf-holdings-trimmed-by-aqr-capital-management-llc.html.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.