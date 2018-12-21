T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut T-Mobile Us from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a buy rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $64.21. 158,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,232. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. T-Mobile Us has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $70.94.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 11.63%. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $3,511,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,498,943.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,192 shares of company stock worth $4,846,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 37.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,008,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,757,000 after purchasing an additional 272,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,471,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,156,000,000 after purchasing an additional 132,709 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 5.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,630,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $114,406,000 after purchasing an additional 84,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 9.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

