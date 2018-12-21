Teachers Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Progressive Corp (PGR)

Teachers Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Progressive worth $94,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Progressive to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.29.

In other Progressive news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $817,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,401,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at $12,064,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

