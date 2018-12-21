Teachers Advisors LLC Has $106.45 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 87,033 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Ross Stores worth $106,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 856.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROST stock opened at $77.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $104.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.12.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

