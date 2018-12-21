Teck Resources (TECK) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

TECK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $35.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,470,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,561,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192,051 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 15,107,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,601 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 504.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 1,679,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,775,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.