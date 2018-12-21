Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (TLK) vs. KT (KT) Financial Comparison

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) and KT (NYSE:KT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. KT pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. KT pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of KT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and KT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn $9.62 billion 2.70 $1.63 billion N/A N/A KT $21.05 billion 0.34 $415.40 million $0.88 16.48

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KT.

Volatility and Risk

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and KT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn N/A N/A N/A KT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and KT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn 0 1 2 0 2.67 KT 1 4 0 0 1.80

Summary

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn beats KT on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers. It also provides mobile voice and data telecommunications, credit card processing and other financial, and satellite TV and media content services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services. Further, it plans and develops commercial and office buildings and condominiums, as well as leases buildings; maintains public telephones; manages sports groups; develops medicine and pharmacy; and sells communication devices. Additionally, the company offers security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, Internet banking ASP and security, value added network, system integration and maintenance, mobile marketing, and PCS distribution services. It also provides TV content, residential building development and supply, asset management and consulting, cloud system, data center development, satellite communication, music contents investment, technology business finance, advertising agency, network installation and management, system integration and maintenance, foreign investment, electronic communication, and wireless high speed Internet services, as well as call center services for the financial sectors. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 20,015,000 mobile subscribers and 7.5 million IPTV subscribers. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

