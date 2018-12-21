Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Stake Lessened by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,023 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Teradyne by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Teradyne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,164,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Teradyne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 598,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teradyne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Cowen set a $36.00 price target on shares of Teradyne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

NYSE TER opened at $30.69 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

