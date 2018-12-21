TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (TEZNY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

TERNA RETE ELET/ADR stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,148. TERNA RETE ELET/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

About TERNA RETE ELET/ADR

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

