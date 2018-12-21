Terry L. Walker Buys 1,000 Shares of First Merchants Co. (FRME) Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Terry L. Walker bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $50.44.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 30.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in First Merchants by 8.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 13.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Merchants by 19.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. Sandler O’Neill raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 target price on First Merchants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

