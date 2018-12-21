Tesla (TSLA) Shares Down 5.3%

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $311.87 and last traded at $315.38. Approximately 9,051,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 8,633,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Morningstar set a $179.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Cowen set a $200.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Nomura set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Barclays set a $210.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. On average, analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk bought 29,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $334.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,997,143.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total transaction of $360,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,687.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,040. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 156.0% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 120.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

