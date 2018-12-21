Texas Capital Bancshares’ (TCBI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised Texas Capital Bancshares to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBI opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $257.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vince A. Ackerson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,495. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Keith Cargill purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $202,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,142,579.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,540,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,312,000 after acquiring an additional 114,580 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $797,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,945,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,312,000 after acquiring an additional 114,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 618,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,033,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares during the last quarter.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.