Textainer Group (TGH) versus FlexShopper (FPAY) Critical Review

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) and FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Textainer Group and FlexShopper’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textainer Group $490.85 million 1.17 $19.36 million $0.41 24.56 FlexShopper $67.05 million 0.18 -$8.33 million N/A N/A

Textainer Group has higher revenue and earnings than FlexShopper.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of Textainer Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of FlexShopper shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of FlexShopper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Textainer Group and FlexShopper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textainer Group 10.01% 5.79% 1.56% FlexShopper -14.34% N/A -35.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Textainer Group and FlexShopper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textainer Group 1 2 1 0 2.00 FlexShopper 0 0 0 0 N/A

Textainer Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 71.30%. Given Textainer Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Textainer Group is more favorable than FlexShopper.

Risk & Volatility

Textainer Group has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexShopper has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Textainer Group beats FlexShopper on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers. It also provides container management, acquisition, and disposal services to affiliated and unaffiliated container investors. In addition, the company sells containers from its fleet, as well as purchases, leases, or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.2 million containers, representing 3.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company primarily serves shipping lines, as well as freight forwarding companies and the United States military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis (LTO) to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

