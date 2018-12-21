TFI International (TFIFF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of TFIFF stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

