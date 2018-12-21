The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,187,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,335 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.6% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.43% of The Coca-Cola worth $840,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 81.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,196,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,445,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,012,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,852 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 20,151,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,781,000 after acquiring an additional 426,083 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,923,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,396,000 after buying an additional 299,933 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO opened at $47.54 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $204.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 88,400 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 256,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $729,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,610.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,542 shares of company stock worth $18,436,957. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie set a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC set a $61.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

