The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 62,158 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.21% of Teleflex worth $25,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 632.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,914 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5,322.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 407,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $108,511,000 after purchasing an additional 400,279 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 17.7% during the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,650,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $705,199,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 52.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 955,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,230,000 after purchasing an additional 327,451 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1,177.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 342,631 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 315,814 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Teleflex to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.67.

Teleflex stock opened at $238.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $227.52 and a one year high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $609.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.05 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.41, for a total value of $1,348,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,205.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 9,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $2,221,575.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,542,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,363 shares of company stock valued at $13,184,042 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

