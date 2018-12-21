The Midas Touch Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (TMTG)

The Midas Touch Gold (CURRENCY:TMTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, The Midas Touch Gold has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One The Midas Touch Gold token can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. The Midas Touch Gold has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $820,261.00 worth of The Midas Touch Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Midas Touch Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.09 or 0.02815007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026188 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00143434 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00176397 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026216 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026163 BTC.

About The Midas Touch Gold

The Midas Touch Gold’s launch date was July 10th, 2018. The Midas Touch Gold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Midas Touch Gold is dgex.io. The Midas Touch Gold’s official Twitter account is @tmtgdge.

The Midas Touch Gold Token Trading

The Midas Touch Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, CoinBene, Coinsuper and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Midas Touch Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Midas Touch Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Midas Touch Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Midas Touch Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Midas Touch Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.