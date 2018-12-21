TheStreet Lowers Cerecor (CERC) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cerecor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Cerecor alerts:

NASDAQ:CERC opened at $3.19 on Monday. Cerecor has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.14). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 75.94% and a negative net margin of 241.29%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerecor will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerecor news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $42,761.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,046,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,991,611. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cerecor by 630.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cerecor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerecor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Cerecor by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.